Businesses train to become Dementia friendly

More than 7.5 million people in the U.S. are living with dementia, and businesses in central Wisconsin are training to know the signs in order to help them better interact with their customers.

CoVantage Credit Union is one of the businesses considered dementia friendly after receiving training (WSAW Photo).

CoVantage Credit Union is one of 60 businesses across Marathon, Lincoln, Langlade and Wood Counties that has been through dementia-friendly training since it started in 2016.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of central Wisconsin partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association to develop a free training on dementia, since the disease can affect anyone, and is less obvious in the early stages.

"We talk about signs and symptoms to watch for, how to interact,” said Meagan Fandrey, caregiver support coordinator at the ADRC.

They help employees manage those interactions.

"Having the same approach you would have with someone who doesn't have memory loss, can trigger irritation, agitation, it can trigger confusion and frighten someone with dementia," said Fandrey.

Businesses can also go into the training with questions about how to handle issues they’ve had with customers in the past.

“We try to prepare in advance to talk about that particular situation or what they could do or they could prepare as an organization or a business to face something similar next time,” she said.

When a customer enters a dementia-friendly business, 50% of front line employees as well as 75% of management have been trained to recognize dementia, and how it may affect their interactions with their customers.

"Having the tools to know what the signs are has really helped us," said CoVantage employee development specialist Joanna Hilger.

About 230 employees at CoVantage Credit Union's 17 locations received the free training, tailored to unique issues a bank may deal with, like elder abuse.

"Making sure that someone hasn't come into their life and taken advantage of them being forgetful, and we can take a look and maybe see, this person's never come in with our member before. If we see something, we'll say something. We're not going to let our members be taken advantage of, or anybody," said Hilger.

Hilger said they also learned more about people living with dementia, knowing now that some people with the disease do not have a caregiver.

“Sometimes they are by themselves. So we’re that helper. We’re that safe place to go,” she said.

The goal is for them to feel empowered in their interactions with customers.

"It's okay for them to say, 'We need you to step out,' or, 'is it okay that this person is with you?'" she said.

And it's made employees more sensitive in their language.

"Avoiding a situation where that member could become agitated or upset because they are forgetful, and not using the words 'remember we talked about...' or really agitating the situation," Hilger said.

The hope is that it will become part of every business' onboarding process.

The ADRC provides a follow up after six months and a year to check in with the business and see if they need more resources.

They also offer another informational program to clubs, service groups, students or other social groups that is called Dementia Friends.