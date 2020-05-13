Demand drives up price at the pump significantly in last month

Gas prices have increased significantly in the last month in central Wisconsin.

On April 16, the state reported some of the lowest prices in recent years. At the time, GasBuddy.com reported gas was $1.46 to $1.51 in Wausau. In Stevens Point, it was in the $1.30s. But in Wautoma, gas was .89 cents to .91 cents.

“The boost in demand has led oil and gasoline prices to rally, and as long as states continue to loosen restrictions, it’ll mean more motorists on the roads and filling their tank,” stated Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Most states saw prices rise last week, but yet again Great Lakes states, which were the largest beneficiaries of ultra-low prices, saw the most pain as retail gasoline prices fall back into their normal territory against the national average. For now, the continued recovery in gas prices will nearly completely depend on improvement in the coronavirus situation, as so long as refineries boost production again as demand continues to rise again.”

As of Wednesday, Wautoma still has the lowest price in the state, however it's now $1.42 a gallon.

In the greater Wausau area, prices vary from the upper $1.50s to nearly $1.90 a gallon for unleaded.