Delta Dental supplies milk for food drives

Delta Dental of Wisconsin is chipping in on the meal programs provided by three school districts during this pandemic.

Cartons of milk were given out, courtesy of Delta Dental. (WSAW Photo)

The company is providing a total of 4,800 half-gallons of milk to the Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield school districts.

It's Delta Dental's way of helping families of students, as well as dairy farmers.

"Our families and community are very grateful for our program...and it's really nice to hear that we are helping families,"said Lori Epstein, food service manager for the Stevens Point Area School District.

"This milk program is part of a larger program that we're working on to help families, throughout the pandemic," added Ann Boson, Executive Director of Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation. "We've also been helping dental clinics, to make sure those who need emergency dental care, receive it. "

The idea came from a delta dental employee, whose family is in the dairy industry.