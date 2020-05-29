Delta Dental of Wisconsin to build corporate headquarters in Stevens Point

Next month, Delta Dental of Wisconsin will break ground on its new corporate headquarters in Stevens Point.

The building will consolidate Delta Dental’s two office locations at Hoover Road and in downtown Stevens Point. The new building will be located in the Portage County Business Park.

The completion date target date is late 2021.

“The community of Stevens Point is the fabric of Delta Dental of Wisconsin and will continue to be our future,” stated Pamela Gartmann, vice president, administration, of Delta Dental of Wisconsin. “The new headquarters is essential to continue our mission to the members and communities we serve. We have outgrown our current workspaces and don’t have capacity for future employees. Our new facility will foster a collaborative and innovative environment to attract and retain employees from our region and beyond.”

The new corporate headquarters will be the home to more than 300 employees.

