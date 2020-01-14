Missing 13-year-old found safe, DeForest Police say

A 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday afternoon has been located and is safe, the DeForest Police Department says.

Authorities had asked the public for help locating Be-yanna Covington overnight, saying she was last seen leaving the Deforest Middle School with a friend Monday afternoon and not been heard from since.

Police did not say where Covington was located or if she had been with the 20 or 21 year-old man referenced in the alert about her disappearance.

The DeForest Police Department also extended its thanks to everyone who reached out to them with information about her.