Missing 13-year-old found safe, DeForest Police say

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 8:57 AM, Jan 14, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- A 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday afternoon has been located and is safe, the DeForest Police Department says.

Authorities had asked the public for help locating Be-yanna Covington overnight, saying she was last seen leaving the Deforest Middle School with a friend Monday afternoon and not been heard from since.

Police did not say where Covington was located or if she had been with the 20 or 21 year-old man referenced in the alert about her disappearance.

The DeForest Police Department also extended its thanks to everyone who reached out to them with information about her.

Read the original version of this article at www.nbc15.com.

 