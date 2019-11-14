Hunters: Deer baiting illegal in most Wisconsin counties

With gun deer season quickly approaching, DNR agents say the rules of bating and feeding deer may have changed depending on where you live. In Marathon, Portage and Wood counties, hunters were not allowed to bait or feed deer; which differs from last year when Wood County hunters could.

“The main thing we are trying to do is protect the health of the herd and that’s why we are asking for hunters to cooperate,” explained Anette Swanek, a law enforcement ranger with the DNR.

The reason behind the regulations is to help manage the transfer of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) found in deer. The disease is deadly and can be transferred from deer to deer through bodily fluids like saliva.

“When you bait or feed deer it increases the normal traffic flow to the area,” added Swanek. “If a deer has CWD it could transfer to the other deer in that area.”

The disease is not known to hurt humans, but hunters are encouraged to turn in their deer heads for testing.

Despite the regulations, the DNR says hunters have been disobeying the baiting and feeding rules since 2002. It's one of their top issues every fall.

“If you harvested a deer after you baited it illegally, there is a chance it can be confiscated, as well as your weapons and any gear you used. There is also a citation of $342.25."

Repeat offenders could have their hunting licenses taken away.

The attached map of Wisconsin shows the counties that are allowed or not allowed to bait or feed deer. Those shaded gray are not allowed.