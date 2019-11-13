Deer hunters urged to watch their step

A warning from DNR safety wardens ahead of the upcoming gun deer hunt: Many hunters will encounter a different landscape this season.

The snow and cold are generally a deer hunter's best friend, but this year, on the heels of all-time record precipitation, a tricky situation is developing with this recent, near-record cold snap.

"The ground is completely saturated; the water has no place to go, so we have ice, which we haven't had for opening weekend in a long time." says DNR Safety Warden Darren Kuhn.

Kuhn met up with us on state land in Suamico along the Bay of Green Bay, where in the marshes the ice is thin and now concealed by snow.

"You wouldn't know that's ice until you step on it and fall with your loaded gun more than likely," warns Kuhn.

Kuhn says hunters who hunt in low lying areas, like swamps and marshes, need to be on high alert.

"If you're hunting in an area that has ponds or drainage ways, or any place that water has been present in the past and maybe has only been a foot or two deep and easily able to cross, may be 4 or 5 feet deep now. Is that deep enough to drown? Probably not, but you go through the ice that's frozen, hypothermia is going to set in," says Kuhn.

His advice is to check your hunting property ahead of time.

"Go out this weekend, go out beforehand and go out during daylight and survey the scene. What you thought is normal isn't normal this year. I mean, look at the farmers' fields. There's ponds where there maybe was a puddle. Be cautious, you know. There isn't a deer out there or any form of wildlife or any form of outdoor recreation that's worth your life," says Kuhn.