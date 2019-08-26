Deep Bench: Women make up less than 25% of the STEM workforce

Monday is Women's Equality Day, which serves as a fitting time to discuss the fact that women make up less than a quarter of the STEM workforce. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

A recent Abbott STEM perceptions study revealed that nearly 5 in 10 girls, aged 11-15, indicated they aren't encouraged to study STEM, but nearly 90% of girls who are pushed to study STEM say they plan to pursue it in their educations.

Dr. Beth McQuiston, neurologist and medical director at Abbott and Jomi Babatunde-Omoya, a high school STEM intern joined the Deep Bench on Monday to discuss why more girls should be encouraged to pursue education in STEM-related fields.

"I think one of the biggest reasons girls aren't going into STEM is that they're not exposed to it," said McQuiston. "When I was younger, I had no idea I wanted to be a neuro-scientist. It didn't even cross my mind, and it took me until later in life to realize how much I loved it."

Abbott Laboratories is an American health care company that was founded in 1888 to formulate known drugs. Eventually, it began to sell research-based drugs, medical devices, diagnostics and nutritional products. Its medical tests and diagnostic instrument systems are used worldwide to diagnose and monitor diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, cancer, heart failure and metabolic disorders. In 1985, the company developed the first HIV blood-screening test.

Abbott created its high-school STEM internship program seven years ago and recently has hired some of its first former high-school interns as full-time engineers. To date, nearly 150 students have participated in the internship program.

McQuiston said that 97% of girls who go into the Abbot internship program go on to take STEM courses in college.

"At Abbot, we have 40% of our STEM careers are filled by women," McQuiston said.

Jomi came to the U.S. from NIgeria when she was four, and had to overcome obstacles to prove that she was capable of excelling in STEM. She said when she was younger, what really helped her to thrive was knowing that other people believed in her. She said she has plans to become a biomedical engineer.

"It's really amazing," added Jomi. "What Abbott is telling girls and giving the opportunity to all girls across the country that they're able to something in STEM."

McQuiston said that parents can take science into their every day life, to teach their children about an appreciation for areas related to STEM.

"For example, when you're gardening in the summer, how do things grow better, why do they grow better, why do children need to brush their teeth. You can look all these things up on YouTube, and that's all science," McQuiston suggested.

Anyone interested in starting a high school internship program or to learn more about bringing more girls into the STEM field can visit www.stem.abbott for more information.