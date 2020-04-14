Deep Bench: Where will Wisconsin primary election results take the state?

A day after Wisconsin primary votes were tallied up, it's full steam ahead for the winners. The top races included the presidential and Wisconsin Supreme Court.

City of Milwaukee Election Commission workers process absentee ballots Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in downtown Milwaukee, Wis. Despite federal health recommendations, thousands of Wisconsin voters waited hours in long lines outside overcrowded polling stations on Tuesday so they could participate in a presidential primary election that tested the limits of electoral politics in the midst of a pandemic. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

Retired UW-Stevens Point political science professor Ed Miller joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 live from Stevens Point to talk about what the results mean for the state.

When asked about the balance of the court after liberal-leaning Judge Jill Karofsky was elected to fill the open seat, Miller said while it will still be a conservative high court, it will now be a 4-3 margin.

“There will only be one difference, which means one of the conservative judges in particular could be a swing vote on cases.”

There will be several cases the court will be taking up, but Miller said perhaps the most noticeable one that’s expected deals with registrations.

“There’s a question on whether 250,000 registrations have to be eliminated before the November election. And these individuals hadn’t voted. But the question is, do we simply eliminate them and then they could re-register, but they would have to bring a proper identification,” he said. “Or would that reduction in the ballots not occur until after the election.”

Monday’s results showed a mainly democratic victory, which Miller said could turn the battleground state more purple or blue.

“It’s very possible that the democrats will be able to pick this up. In the last presidential election, it was extremely close in Wisconsin and so we’ll see what happens in November.”

He said the other thing that could be a factor is the effect of the coronavirus. Miller said it seems we’ll still have in-person voting rather than mail voting as Gov. Tony Evers has recommended.