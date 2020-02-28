Deep Bench: Where does America stand when it comes to retirement preparedness?

Would it surprise you to know American savers have steadily improved their retirement readiness over the last 15 years? It’s true. That's according to Fidelity Investments' Retirement Savings Assessment, which has been conducted since 2006.

How does your retirement savings measure up to others your age? / Source: (Canva)

Even with this improvement, however, many households are falling behind, with more than a quarter of households facing significant adjustments to their planned retirement lifestyle if they don’t take action.

And perhaps surprisingly, millennials continue to outpace Generation X on preparedness.

Melissa Ridolfi, vice president of retirement and college leadership at Fidelity Investments was on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday. She explained what you need to know to be prepared and what are the three steps they can follow to substantially increase retirement readiness.

Ridolfi said many people may not be planning adequately for retirement, because they are unsure where to start or are concerned their personal retirement income goal may be unattainable. However, the findings clearly demonstrate actions people can take to gain better control over their financial future and boost retirement preparedness.

