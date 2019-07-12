Deep Bench: When do you take aspirin for your heart?

Recent updates have led to confusion among healthcare providers and patients alike about the use of aspirin for cardiovascular prevention.

Some people take aspirin because they’ve already had a cardiovascular event like a heart attack or clot-related (ischemic) stroke. This is known as secondary prevention. In the U.S., aspirin is indicated for secondary prevention.

For these people, who are at higher risk of having another event, aspirin could be a life-saving preventative treatment. Nearly 1 in 3 people who have had a heart attack will have another. The risk increases to more than 1 in 4 for another ischemic stroke.

Based on its proven efficacy, safety and cost-effectiveness, aspirin is widely recognized as a cornerstone therapy for reducing the risk of a recurrent cardiovascular event. In fact, studies have found that aspirin can help reduce the risk of a second heart attack by 31% and a second ischemic stroke by 22%.

On Friday, cardiologist, Dr. Nieca Goldberg, discussed how aspirin can help prevent a second heart attack or ischemic stroke.

Aspirin is not appropriate for everyone, so be sure to talk to your doctor before you begin an aspirin regimen.