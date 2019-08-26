Deep Bench: Wausau therapy dogs prepare to get back to work for new school year

Therapy dogs are often known as miracle workers because of their calming effect.

When it comes to their work in the classroom, there are several benefits to students and teachers alike.

In Wausau, therapy dogs have been in schools for two years are proving to be essential in bringing a positive vibe to both students and staff.

On Monday, school resource officer at Wausau East High School, Nick Stetzer and his therapy K9 Badge joined the Deep Bench to talk about the benefits.

"Over the past two years, Badge definitely does all the work," said Stetzer. "A lot of schools have issues with mental health and kids are struggling with certain things that make them hurt themselves or other people."

He said at Wausau East, there were 12 emergency detentions before Badge started.

"Over the past two years, we've gone down two emergency detentions at the very end of [last] school year," Stetzer explained.

He said it's not just beneficial to those with a mental health issue, but being able to ease the stress on a daily basis.

"Everybody gets stressed out. Sometimes we have a bad day, and just petting a dog makes people feel so much better. People just feel so much more relaxed," he added.

This back to school time of year is also important to have a stress-reducer like a therapy dog around, while students get back into a routine.

"It can be really stressful to have a new school, no friends, and seeing a dog makes people feel so much better. They can come in and feel safe to approach a dog. Other people will come up and start petting the dog and that's how they can build connections," Stetzer said.

Officer Jeff Schremp, the school resource officer at Wausau West High School is preparing to take his therapy K9, Theo back to school for Theo's second year.