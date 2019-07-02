Deep Bench: Understanding veteran PTSD around the Fourth of July

America's freedom's are celebrated throughout the year. And perhaps the most american holiday is the Fourth of July.

While those freedoms are celebrated by those who fought or continue to fight for our freedom, it's one part of many families' Independence Day traditions, fireworks, that can spark symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder in combat veterans.

On Tuesday, we were joined on our Deep Bench by author and retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Jaime Parent, who discussed PTSD in veterans and how they're affected by fireworks.

Lt. Colenel Parent also offered some advice for both veterans living with PTSD to help manage symptom triggers from fireworks and how their neighbors can be considerate of what they're dealing with.

In his book "Moving Past PTSD: Consciousness, Understanding, and Appreciation for Military Veterans and their Families", Lt. Colonel Parent outlines new approaches for integrating family into the healing process, advanced PTSD treatments and insights into hiring veterans, all told through impactful, often deeply personal interviews with veterans suffering from PTSD, their loved ones, clinicians and job recruiters.

His book will be available on Aug. 14. It's available now for pre-order on Amazon.

