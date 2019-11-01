Deep Bench: Understanding oppositional defiant disorder

A recent study showed that 1 in 7 kids experience a mental health disorder in a given year. One of these disorders is oppositional defiant disorder, which can be difficult to understand, especially when it comes to a child's behavior.

Rick Jass from Charis Counseling in Wausau talks to Holly Chilsen about oppostional defiant disorder (WZAW photo)

Rick Jass, a licensed professional counselor and president of Charis Counseling in Wausau joined the Deep Bench on Friday to discuss the disorder.

He said oppositional defiant disorder is marked by a lot of argumentative behavior with other people, especially with authoritative figures like parents and teachers.

"Often times they're saying no when they should be saying yes," Jass said.

Jass said about 5% of kids will be diagnosed with ODD in his or her lifetime.

"Children don't really grow out of it on their own. It's a part of their brain that is overactive."

He said in some cases, medication can be helpful as a form of treatment, but there are a lot of interventions that can help as well.

"Catch them being good. A lot of times these kids get railed on for not being good a lot, so anytime you can do some positive reinforcement, that can help," Jass added.

Jass said ODD can be confused with other mental health disorders.

"Sometimes it can be depression. Irritability can be a symptom of depression. The other thing, when it gets really extreme, there's a disorder called disruptive mood disregulation disorder, which is more in that disorder category and we see more extreme evidences of these reactions."

