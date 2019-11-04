Deep Bench: Understanding ADD/ADHD in adults

The number of children diagnosed with attention deficit disorder or attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder continues to rise every year. But a recent report shows the diagnoses among adults is also growing.

Marjorie Debevec from Peaceful Solutions Counseling talks to Holly Chilsen about adult ADD/ADHD (WZAW photo)

About 4% of adults in the U.S. live with ADD or ADHD. The condition usually starts in childhood and can transition into adulthood.

Majorie Debevec, a psychotherapist at Peaceful Solutions Counseling joined the Deep Bench on Monday. She said adults with ADD/ADHD may have trouble prioritizing, starting and finishing tasks. They tend to be disorganized and easily distracted.

"The hyperactive tends to take on more of a restlessness," she explained.

The inability to stay focused and follow through on tasks can impact ambitions, relationships and careers.

"In the work site, when we're having difficulty paying attention or following through and can't hit deadlines," Debevec explained. "You may look to other people like you're spacey, like you're not interested, because they can't seem to get your attention."

Risky behavior is also associated with ADD and ADHD in adults. And many symptoms can present like symptoms of other mental health disorders. That's why Debevec said it's important to talk to your health care provider about all symptoms you're experiencing.