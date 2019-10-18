Deep Bench: The worst distracted drivers and the best defense against them

A new global driving study by Liberty Mutual Insurance finds that millennial drivers need a crash course in Driving Safety 101.

While nearly half of millennials surveyed agree that their phone is a major distraction behind the wheel, phone use is still rampant with 86% of millennials in the U.S. admitting to having used their phone while driving.

In Western Europe (France, England, Ireland, Spain and Portugal), 73% of millennials have used their phone while driving as well.

However, in the study, U.S. millennials proved to be the worst offenders, owning up to phone use and other dangerous driving habits at significantly higher rates than their Western European peers.

Generationally in the U.S., millennial phone use is nearly double the rate of baby boomers and noticeably higher than generation X.

Mike Sample is a lead driving safety expert, course director and technical consultant at Liberty Mutual Insurance specializing in management practices to reduce crash and injury occurrence. He joined the Deep Bench on Friday to discuss the reason for millennials being the worst when it comes to distracted driving and gave the best advice for other drivers to be protected from them.

