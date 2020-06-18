Deep Bench: The way back to business

Due to the impact of the pandemic, business owners and entrepreneurs are being forced to reevaluate their strategies and transform the way they do business. As we approach a hopeful reopening of businesses in some capacity, offline companies are faced with a choice: migrate and optimize their existing operations online or risk losing their businesses entirely.

Holly talks to Scott Steinberg about ways to get back to business (WZAW photo)

But simply getting online is no longer enough to attract and keep customers which will lead to a lot of questions and figuring out what is needed to maintain sales in the future.

To help examine the current landscape and offer advice on what needs to be done, one of the world’s leading business strategists Scott Steinberg joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to share tips on the future of e-commerce, website development, social media and content creation. He also discussed how businesses can access the services they need to help them transition from being an offline business to an online one, while still maintaining their authenticity.