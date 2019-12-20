Deep Bench: The risk of shingles goes up the older you get

Fitness, nutrition, and mindfulness are common ways people maintain healthy lifestyles as they get older, but one thing often left off to-do lists is adult vaccinations. One in three people in the United States will develop shingles in their lifetime,but there are vaccines available to help prevent shingles.

Dr. Len Friedland joined the Deep Bench on Thursday via satellite. He said shingles is a painful rash that develops on one side of the face or body. He said even if you're in good health, you may still be at risk if you've had chickenpox.

"When we get chickenpox, while the rash goes away, the virus that causes it doesn't. It stays in our body. It goes to sleep in our nerves. It goes dormant," he explained.

Dr. Friedland added that the risk of shingles only increases as you get older. In fact, 99 percent of people over the age of 50 are infected with the virus that causes shingles. Even once a shingles rash clears up, a person can experience complications such as postherpetic neuralgia or pain lasting from at least three months up to several years, known as chronic pain.

Shringrix is a vaccine indicated for the prevention of shingles in patients 50 years and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that healthy adults 50 years and older get two doses of the vaccine, two to six months apart, to help prevent shingles and related complications.

The most common side effects of Shringrix are pain, redness, and swelling at the injection site, muscle pain, tiredness, headache, shivering, fever and upset stomach.