Deep Bench: The post-holiday comedown

As the holiday season is winding down, it's common for many of us to feel that post-Christmas comedown.

Clinical psychologist, Dr. Brian Weiland, from Behavioral Health Clinic in Wausau joined the Deep Bench on Friday to discuss why that is.

"Following these kinds of events when there's a lot of preparation. A lot of anticipation for something fun and fantastic. A lot of us started making plans in October, maybe even before that. So there's all this buildup until that moment," Weiland said. "For some of us too, if we already are struggling with some mental health-related issues, some of us look forward to this, we're motivated in anticipation to Christmas day and now we have nothing to look forward to."

When we're on the other side of it, Weiland said you can be let down for a number of reason. For instance, if things didn't go as planned

The effects, he said, are usually a milder form of clinical depression that is short-lived.

"So same sorts of things.. irritability, mood changes, maybe we're having trouble sleeping, maybe our diet is changing in a drastic way."

The first thing to do when it comes to coping, is to give yourself a break and pat yourself on the back for making it through the holidays. Weiland also said, to relax and take time for yourself.

"Enjoy that time away from family, because as humans we need a balance, as long as it's short-lived and it's meant to balance things out."