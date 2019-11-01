Deep Bench: The importance of lung cancer screenings

Did you know that Lung cancer kills more people each year than breast, colon, and prostate cancer combined? This disease claims 433 Americans every day – one every 3.3 minutes.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and offers a great opportunity to raise awareness on steps we can take to help.

On the Deep Bench on Friday, Dr. Efren Flores talked about the number one cause: smoking.

"Approximately 80% of lung cancers are associated with prior or current history of smoking, but there's also 20% of people that never smoke that get lung cancer."

Some of those include genetic predisposition and environmental exposures from asbestos, radon and air pollution.

He added that screening current and former heavy smokers ages 55-80 each year with low-dose CT scans is the first and only test proven to greatly reduce lung cancer deaths.

These exams are also covered by private insurance and Medicare for those who need them.

For more information, visit www.NLCRT.ORG