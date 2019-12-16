Deep Bench: The importance of financial education in high school

Financial literacy is an important and necessary life skill. While we don't widely see it in every classroom, it has been a formal part of the American education system for more than a century, and momentum is building as more states adopt mandates to require financial education in high schools.

46777415 - close up of female accountant or banker making calculations. savings, finances and economy concept

Dr. Billy Hensley, the president and CEO of the National Endowment for Financial Education joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 via satellite on Monday, to talk more about the importance of teaching financial literacy in school.

According to a NEFE-funded study, students in states where financial education is required to graduate from high school end up making better financial aid decisions as college freshman, moving from higher-cost to lower-cost borrowing options.

Dr. Hensley said mandated financial education increases applications for grants and federal aid, keeps overall borrowing balances down, and decreases credit card balances.

"We're actually looking at how do you create a plan and looking into applying things to life. Financial education is much more relevant to students, making things relevant to what they can do now, not just what they can do in the future with their money," he said.

Currently, 19 states have some sort of financial education mandate in place.

"Several states are considering it and we're at a turning point. It's clear the data is there, but we're excited to see that momentum happening."

He added that it's important that financial education to be a priority for schools in 2020, because the products are more complicated and there are systems in place that make it difficult for a person's financial life.

For more information, visit www.nefe.org. You can also visit www.checkyourschool.org to see if your local school provides financial education.