Deep Bench: The connection between substance use and mental health

Substance abuse, alcoholism and drug addiction are all big problems in our community. Alcohol continues to be the most commonly abused substance by youth and adults here in Marathon County. But how does that tie into mental health?

Lee Shipway of Peaceful Solutions Counseling discusses substance use and mental health (WZAW photo)

Lee Shipway, a clinical social worker and executive director at Peaceful Solutions Counseling joined the Deep Bench on Wednesday to explain.

She said when someone has an underlying mental health issue, they sometimes self-medicate.

“Which might include using drugs or alcohol as a way to deal with the depression or the anxiety or most often post-traumatic stress disorder,” Shipway explain. “They try to drown out the negative, uncomfortable feelings they have about that traumatic event.

Shipway added that it’s common to have a co-occuring disorder like mental illness and substance abuse.

“It happens more often than people realize. About 53% of people with a substance use addiction, also have an underlying mental health issue.”

She said that’s why it’s so important to be seen by a dual-licensed therapist.

It’s much harder, Shipway said, to have one problem on top of the other because they’re so intertwined.

“As the anxiety rises, people will drink more or use other drugs as a way to try to get that anxiety to go down. But in essence, it’s making the anxiety worse,” she said. “Oftentimes we see bi-polar, anxiety and depression are probably the top three mental health that we often see are tied to some sort of substance abuse issue.”