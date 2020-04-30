Deep Bench: Taking care of your child's oral health in quarantine

In addition to all their other new responsibilities, many parents can now add dental assistant to their list of duties, as visits to the dentist are currently unavailable. While dental hygiene might not be in the front of your mind in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to maintain kid’s oral care routines to prevent a dental emergency.

Dr. Kevin Donly, the president of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday. Dr. Donly said for the past six weeks, dentist offices are only open for emergency care, based on guidelines by local governments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“They wanted to preserve personal protective equipment for those people at the front lines in emergency rooms.”

He said dental emergencies can be categorized in three categories: trauma, such as a broken tooth, infection and pain.

“A pediatric dentist needs to be contacted and have that taken care of right away.”

Dr. Donly said they’ve developed new precautions and protocols to ensure the nation’s children continue to receive the highest standard of care in a safe and secure environment when parents are able to bring their kids back to the dentist.

You’ll be pre-screened with a phone call the day before asking if you are healthy. Once you arrive at the office, your temperature will be taken. The waiting room will see less people, spaced out more to practice social distancing. And finally, all dental personnel will be wearing personal protective equipment such as masks and face shields.

He said now that it’s know where the virus’ status is at, we will begin to see dental offices opening back up for everyone, not just emergency cases, soon.

For more information, visit www.mychildrensteeth.org