Deep Bench: Survey explores the impact of insomnia or sleeping difficulties on performance

A new survey entitled “How America Sleeps and Wakes” has uncovered that 90% of patients with insomnia or sleeping difficulties agreed that having a good night’s sleep means having a good day the next morning.

The survey, recently presented at the 2019 World Sleep Congress, explored the impact of insomnia or sleeping difficulties on individual performance, interpersonal relationships and psychosocial behavior. The data also shows that next-day functioning is of high importance to people with insomnia or sleeping difficulties, yet most do not wake ready.

Dr. Phyllis Zee, the chief of sleep medicine for Northwestern University's Department of Neurology, joined the Deep Bench on Monday. She said chronic sleep disorders are common in the general population.

"It affects about 30% of Americans, but when you get into an older age group, that number can nearly double to almost 60%, so it's really a big and common problem," she said.

Sleep problems can also be a risk factor for things like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Dr. Zee said the survey highlights the importance of getting a good night's sleep for wake function.

"Not only for the person who suffers from a sleep problem, but also the cohabitants of household," she said. "What was surprising to me was more than 8 out of 10 people who live with people with insomnia actually felt that how their partner sleeps affects their own functioning during the day."

Dr. Zee advised that if you do suffer from chronic sleep problems, to talk to your doctor.

For more information, visit www.dayafterinsomnia.com