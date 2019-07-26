Deep Bench: Stress worsens symptoms for those living with a mental illness

We've all experienced stress before, whether at home or at work. But what's the impact of stress on someone who has a mental illness? And how do you ease some of that burden?

Dr. Brian Weiland, a licensed clinical psychologist from Behavioral Health Clinic in Wausau joined the Deep Bench on Friday for a convesation on the topic.

"The brain is already being affected a bit by the stress or by the depression they're already experiencing with the mental health issue, so the thing about stress is that it provides this domino effect. Everything gets thrown off as we experience chronic stress or acute stress," Dr. Weiland explained.

Sleep and memory can be impacted. It can also make you more irritable or ornary. When that starts to happen, Dr. Weiland said relationships or work might suffer.

"If we experience a lot of stress, chronic or acute stress often in our lives, interestingly it makes us worse at dealing with stress later on," Dr. Weiland added.

He suggests a good diet and exercise as ways to deal with any added pressure.

"Another thing is support, support from those around you."