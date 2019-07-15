Deep Bench: 'Stop the Bleed' training comes to Lincoln County

You've most likely heard of the importance of knowing how to perform CPR or rescue breaths. But in an emergency, would you know how to stop severe bleeding?

'Stop the Bleed' is a national awareness campaign designed to train and equip bystanders to help during a bleeding emergency until professional help is available.

Bystanders who have gone through proper training can save the life of people suffering from extreme blood loss. The Lincoln County Health Department has partnered with the Merrill Fire Department to bring 'Stop the Bleed' to the area.

Merrill Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Josh Grovogel joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday to talk about the training and how people can sign up.