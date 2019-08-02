Deep Bench: 'Stop Opioid Silence' targets opioid crisis and stigma

The opioid crisis continues to scourge families and communities across the country, impacting people from all corners of our nation no matter who they are or where they’re from.

According to federal health data, approximately 11 million people misuse prescription opioids.

Nearly half of all Americans know someone who is affected by opioids, but according to the U.S. Surgeon General only about a quarter of those with an opioid addiction get the treatment they need. All too often, it is the stigma and undeserving shame of opioid addiction that forces people to remain silent rather than seek help.

In an effort to address the opioid epidemic and combat this stigma, Facebook and Partnership for Drug-Free Kids + Center on Addiction came together and recently launched ‘Stop Opioid Silence,’ a national public awareness campaign aimed at inspiring people to break the silence and share their stories with each other, a medical professional, or family and friends.

Marcia Lee Taylor, Executive Vice President, External and Government Relations at Center on Addiction, joined the Deep Bench to shed light on the opioid crisis and how the SOS campaign hopes to make a difference.

Taylor said the goal is to help those struggling with opioid addiction understand that they are not alone and learn about ways to find help and support.

According to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 130 people die every day in the U.S. from opioid-related overdoses.

Data also shows that nearly 70% of the more than 70,000 drug overdose deaths in 2017 involved an opioid.

