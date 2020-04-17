Deep Bench: Stay-at-home order creates heightened tensions among couples

As we all spend more time at home and more time with our families, you’d think that the quality time would be welcomed every day. But it’s normal for that not to be the case. Often, tensions can begin to rise between couples who are seeing more of each other day to day, time that they’re not used to.

Mature black couple embracing on sofa while looking to each other. Romantic black man embracing woman from behind while laughing together. Happy african wife and husband loving in perfect harmony.

Lee Shipway, clinical social worker at Peaceful Solutions Counseling said it’s important for individuals to have a balance in their lives and communicate any adjustments that are needed, whether that be simple dinner plans to taking care of the kids, their school work and your own work.

“You need to be able to explain to each other, ‘this is what I need’. I always tell people that you need to figure out how much me time you need, how much couple time you need and how much family time you need,” she said.

Since it’s typical that people will have a tough time navigating schedules and time spent together during the stay-at-home order, Shipway said it’s important to have patience with each other and patience with yourself.

“Understand that everybody’s doing the best they can with what they’ve got. Try to cut everybody a little bit of slack, and realize that tensions are running a little bit higher, and you need to just be good to yourself and good to your partner and talk, talk, talk,” she said. “The more people harbor those frustrations, the worse it gets.”