Deep Bench: Solutions for counting more sheep and getting quality sleep

Sleep deprivation has a global impact that is much larger than many may realize.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep problems.

Sleep deprivation is recognized as a population health issue by the clinical community. Nearly 40% of individuals in the U.S. alone report difficulty in maintaining a sufficient amount of sleep consistently, while 47% have expressed a desire to improve sleep quality.

A global sleep health survey conducted by Philips in 2019 revealed that 76% of adults experience at least one listed condition that affects their sleep, with insomnia and snoring being the most common.

Prominent sleep and behavior expert, Dr. Mark Aloia joined a Deep Bench discussion on NewsChannel 7 at 4 Monday, to talk about the latest clinically validated solutions available to aid in a restful night’s sleep.

For people that don’t know where to begin, Dr. Aloia said there is a clinically validated online quiz that can help direct and guide people to the best course of treatment, quickly assessing a person’s sleep habits and providing personalized feedback on where to go next.

When it comes to snoring, he said it's often loudest and more frequent when lying on the back, so wearables that prompt users to stay on their side and avoid the back position can be helpful in alleviating the problem.

Dr. Aloia also commented on the coffee debate. He said coffee is just fine to drink, but you want to limit yourself to one or two cups, and don't drink coffee after 1 p.m., as it can stay in your system for up to 10 hours.

