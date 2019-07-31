Deep Bench: Skepticism and discrimination about mental illness is hurtful

Mental illness is something very real and very prevalent in our communities. It impacts those of any age, any background and any walk of life.

But there are skeptics that sometimes can add to the stigma of mental illness and prevent those who need it, from seeking help.

In reality, mental illness should be understood and accepted much like the flu or a broken leg. And while there have been great strides over the the past decade to help people understand more about mental illness, there's still a long ways to go.

Too many well-meaning people continue to discriminate against those with a mental illness. They may do this in too many ways. Here are a couple examples.

"Well, I can't see anything wrong with you, so what's the problem?"

"Depression's not a real disease. It's just something people made up so they wouldn't feel so bad."

This kind of skepticism and discrimination about mental illness not only hurts the people who struggle with these very serious concerns every day, but also their family and loved ones.

Dr. Brian Weiland, a licensed clinical psychologist from Behavioral Health Clinic joined the Deep Bench on Wednesday to discuss further.