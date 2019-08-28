Deep Bench: Self-harm and suicide threats are serious cries for help

Cries for help aren't always easy to spot. But when they are, every threat of a person hurting themselves or taking their own life should be taken seriously.

Dr. Brian Weiland, a psychologist from Behavioral Health Clinic in Wausau joined the Deep Bench on Wednesday.

He said threats of self-harm or threats of suicide are common among those living with certain mental health conditions like depression, anxiety disorder and personality disorders.

"If we think about the reasons for them, as a coping strategy usually, it's kind of a way to deal with things like overwhelming emotion or something like that. You can see how it would just make sense for somebody struggling with mental health issues, as a way to deal with that pain in whatever way they can."

The problem with that, is it can lead to more dangerous and risky behaviors down the road, that could even be deadly.

"Whether it's socially, things like isolation and a lot of shame oftentimes goes into self-injury too," he added.

Sometimes people are forthright with their coping mechanisms, whether self-harm or not. For others, it can be something that's kept to themselves.

"Just ask. I think that we'll find with this topic, like I said there's a lot of shame, so the discussions have to come out in a thoughtful and tactful way."

For many people, mainly younger people living with a mental health condition, it's easier for them to express themselves and how they're coping, through social media. The platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat doesn't take a face-to-face interaction, which can sometimes be a more comfortable outlet.

"It's amazing how word can travel really fast when people are doing these kinds of things. It's good to take a peak at what sort of things they're posting."

Here are some key indicators you can look for:

- Does this person post content about depression or feelings of hopelessness?

- Is this person posting comments about death or feelings that death is the only option?

- Is he or she posting comments about having attempted suicide in the past?

- Is he or she describing or posting photos of self-harm or identifying him or herself as suicidal?

- Has his or her mood and the content of his or her posts changed recently?

Dr. Weiland said any sort of postings like these, or if you hear them in person, should be taken seriously, and not just seen as attention-seeking.

"If a person is reaching out this way, it's a big deal. If the person is using self-injury as a way of letting people know, 'Hey can somebody please look over here?', that's not a bad thing."

He added that in 60% of cases where someone dies by suicide or is admitted to a psychiatric hospital, there is evidence of self-harm.

"It's sort of a warning sign, something to always take seriously."

If you do notice a friend or loved one has or intend to harm themselves, Dr. Weiland said it's important to simply have a conversation with him or her.

"I would approach those [conversations] delicately. But I would say if it's a pretty severe-related issue, I would say absolutely [call 911]."

The Suicide Prevention Hotline is a great resource to turn to if you are in crisis. The number is 800-273-8255.

If you are uncomfortable talking to someone over the phone, Dr. Weiland suggested the wide variety of resources available with a simple Google search.

"Places you can text, places you can message.."

