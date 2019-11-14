Deep Bench: Seasonal affective disorder

As the winter season quickly approaches, seasonal affective disorder can begin to set in.

Judy Lemke, a counselor from Behavioral Health Clinic in Wausau joined the Deep Bench on Thursday. She said it's a depressive disorder due to a chemical imbalance.

"Most often we see it between fall and winter."

She added that one of the main factors that can cause the disorder to set in, is the limited sunlight during this time of the year.

"What we see is a decrease in the serotonin level, which is our feel-good chemical in our brain, and it also affects our melotonin, which we typically relate that to the sleep hormone."

