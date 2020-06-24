Advertisement

Deep Bench: Rental scam cases to go up in the summer

Photo: Sharon Rose
Photo: Sharon Rose(WNDU)
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
Rental scams are nothing new. And while they pop up all year long, this is the time of year that they happen more frequently.

Susan Bach, northeast Wisconsin regional director for the Better Business Bureau joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to discuss how they work and what to look out for so you don't become a victim.

She said half of all moves occur during the summer months for many reasons – people want to rent or buy before school starts, college graduates are relocating or looking for their own place, and especially here in the upper Midwest, people like to move when the weather is warmer. Because more people are looking for rentals this time of year, rental scams are more prevalent.

Here's how it works:

Typically scammers steal pictures and descriptions from legitimate listings and use them to create their own fake online listings but only after they change the contact information and a few other details.

One red flag is if it’s a great apartment in a great location for a price that’s too-good-to-be-true, which is why it’s really important to know the going rate for apartments in the area. Also, if the owner tells you that there’s a lot of interest in the apartment and that you should put down a deposit before seeing it, that’s a huge red flag. Scammers will concoct some story about how they can’t show you the apartment in person because they’re on vacation or out of the country. Scammers usually avoid trying to talk to people over the phone, so if the landlord or owner will only communicate with you by text message or email, that’s a red flag, too.

Bach also offered advice on where to look for legitimate rentals. She advised to reach out to local property management companies or choose websites that specialize in apartment rentals, such as apartments.com rather than general online classified websites. Those websites take steps to verify the identity of people placing listings on their website and are more vigilant about spotting and removing fake listings.

