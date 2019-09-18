Deep Bench: Reducing veteran suicides through support and education

"Watch for changes in substance use and abuse, watch for changes in mood, watch for changes in interests, watch for changes in sleep and appetite. Really good times to step in and say 'How can I be there?'"

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Dr. Miller said social connection is a significant, protective factor on one hand and risk factor on the other hand.

"The more a person feels disconnected, isolated, like they don't fit, like they don't belong, it becomes more of a risk factor," he explained. "The more they feel connected to people and to a community or cause, they more it becomes a protective factor."

The VA is reaching out to state and local governments and municipalities to address suicide prevention among veterans and come up with prevention plans.

"In addition, we offer crisis call center through out Veterans Crisis Line. We offer same-day access for mental health and primary care at our local facilities. We offer universal screening for suicide."

You can find more information at bethereforveterans.net