Deep Bench: Protecting your children from going missing

Every 40 seconds, a child in the United States goes missing or is abducted, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That adds up to 765,000 children a year -- one child too many.

But the good news is, more than 99% of kids reported missing in America each year come home alive.

Social media has played a critical role in bringing missing children home safe. Even here in central Wisconsin, we've seen the power of 'shares' once an amber, silver or green alert goes out., because we know the chances of finding a missing person increase when more people are on the lookout -- especially in the first few hours.

That's why Facebook launched an amber alerts program a few years ago in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Emily Vacher, Facebook's Director of Trust and Safety joined the Deep Bench on Thursday, to share ways parents can protect their kids.

National Missing Children's Day is Saturday, May 25.