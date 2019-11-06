Deep Bench: Potential impacts of impeachment inquiry on 2020 presidential campaign

We are less than a year away from the 2020 presidential election. The race for the White House currently includes 17 democrats and four republicans, including President Trump who's hoping to get re-elected to a second term.

President Donald Trump launches 2020 campaign Photo: The White House / Joyce N. Boghosian via MGN.

But how is the impeachment inquiry impacting campaign plans?

Retired political science professor Ed Miller joined the Deep Bench on Wednesday to talk about the effects.

The impeachment topic has even been brought up in the recent democratic debates.

"The argument is that the President violated the law and additional arguments that the President needs to be turned out in the next election."

He said on the President's side, his argument is that this is about reversing the last election.

"He's arguing this is a political process."

Miller said both sides are using the impeachment case as an argument for their campaign.

To see the entire conversation with Miller, click on the video above.