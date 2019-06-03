Deep Bench: Not all genetic testing is created equal

Historically, genetic testing was expensive and often restricted to only the sickest patients. But thanks to dramatic advances in technology, today's genetic tests are affordable -- hundreds of dollars instead of thousands --and easily accessible to anyone who can benefit.

But how do you know you're getting the right test to answer questions about your health?

Medical geneticist, Dr. Robert Nussbaum, joined the Deep Bench on Monday to help us answer that question. He also discussed a new way for patients to initiate a medical-grade test for themselves, providing educational tools and using telemedicine which offers instant access to physicians and genetic counselors.

