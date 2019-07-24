Deep Bench: Northcentral Technical College to fill cosmetology gap with new course

New this fall at Northcentral Technocal College, will be an option to sign up for a cosmetology program.

Allegra Coolidge, cosmetology instructor, and Brandy Breuckman, academic dean at NTC joined the Deep Bench on Wednesday to discuss what the course is all about.

"I've never seen numbers like this for a need in the area," said Breuckman who oversees the program.

The college is looking to fill gaps for that need with the new program.

"There's definitely a high demand for cosmetologists. There are a lot of salons out there looking to employee, but there's not a whole lot of people out there to fill those positions," Coolidge explained.

Through the year-long course students will learn hair cutting skills, styling, chemical services, such as perms and relaxing, and nail services.

Another key aspect of the training is learning how to recognized signs of abuse in potential clients.

"From the aspect of students and what we would teach them, part of the program is obviously teaching them to work in a salon and teaching them to get to know their customers, and sadly that may be something that they run into," added Breuckman.

NTC also partners with local industries to keep their students local upon completing their course, which in turn is helping the local economy and community.