Deep Bench: New drug for common type of leukemia approved by FDA

There are new developments in the fight against one of the most common types of leukemia.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL, is a chronic disease with an estimated 20,720 new cases annually in the U.S. & 105,000 globally.

CLL is a type of cancer found in the blood and bone marrow and is caused by the accumulation of abnormal white blood cells. In this type of leukemia, cancerous cells crowd the bone marrow leaving less room for healthy white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets. This can lead to infection, anemia and bleeding.

Men are nearly twice as likely to have CLL than women, and the average age at time of diagnosis is approximately 70 years. Generally, CLL symptoms develop over time. As the disease progresses, some of the symptoms a patient may experience include weakness and fatigue, night sweats and fever – all of which can interfere with daily life.

On Monday, Dr. Jeff Sharman of Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Center, along with registered nurse, Nichole Fisher, joined the Deep Bench to discuss the new treatment option for managing blood cancer.

"Until recently, the standard of care treatment was chemotherapy. So patients who were already not feeling well, had come into the doctor's office to get their blood counts checked and we send them to the infusion chair, where they might sit for hours. Chemotherapy has its own side effects like nausea, vomiting, fatigue. But that's where new things are changing, " Dr. Sharman said.

Over the past few years, multiple scientific advances have been made in treating CLL. The latest advancement is a newly FDA-approved drug called Calquence.

In a trial, scientists compared the standard care of chemotherapy to a targeted therapy with Calquence, that is designed to stop the cancer from growing.

"Not only did patients have improved outcomes, they have better, longer-lasting disease control. They also did it with far fewer symptoms," Dr. Sharman added.

As a registered nurse, Fisher work with CLL patients often.

"They are having more freedom and time. They're not tied to the infusion room all day," Fisher said. "Increased energy too is helping them go out and do more things with family and stuff like that so getting that time with family seems to be very important to people."

