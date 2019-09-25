Deep Bench: Mental illness knows no age

Mental illness knows no age, but there are certain age groups that are more at risk and it affects everyone differently.

Dr. Weiland discusses how mental illness can develop during certain times in your life (WZAW photo)

Dr. Brian Weiland, a licensed clinical psychologist from Behavioral Health Clinic in Wausau joined the Deep Bench on Wednesday to discuss the differences.

"I think what it all comes down to is what's going on in our lives at particular times," he said.

As children, Weiland said we're influence a lot of times by what our parents are going through. Then as we age, we are influenced by what's going on socially around us and relationships.

"And then end of life stuff is more about your legacy and what you left behind," he added.

Weiland also made the point that our brains goes through changes in the span of our lifetime.

To see the full conversation with Dr. Weiland, click on the video above.

