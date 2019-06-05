Nearly 170,000 people die each year in preventable incidents or what are commonly known as “accidents.”

A Pará state spokeswoman, Natalia Mello, says she can only "confirm" there was a massacre in the state. (Source: Gray image Bank)

While longevity has improved, Americans are dying in completely preventable ways in higher numbers than at any other time in U.S. history.

A lack of understanding makes it harder to curb these fatalities, therefore the public seems to accept them as unavoidable.

Did You Know?

• Preventable deaths are at an all-time high and trail only heart disease and cancer as the leading causes of death in the United States.

• Even with so many deaths, few people understand what constitutes an “accidental death.”

• The leading causes of preventable, accidental death are drug overdoses, car crashes, falls, drownings, choking and fires.

In order to understand why people are unaware about the third leading cause of death and how to raise awareness, the National Safety Council conducted a first-of-its-kind survey to gauge Americans’ thoughts and attitudes on accidental death.

Amy Artuso, safety expert at the National Safety Council, discussed the results of the survey on the Deep Bench on Tuesday

She said the biggest preventable death in Wisconsin are falls, followed by poisoning and motor vehicle crashes. Poisoning is related to the opioid crisis.