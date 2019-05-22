Deep Bench: Living with multiple sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis is a progressive disease that can cause lesions in the central nervous system, including the spinal cord and brain. That causes the flow of information from the brain to the body to be disrupted.

While most people have heard of the disease, many aren't aware of its causes, symptoms and what it's like to live with MS.

To combat this lack of knowledge, a new campaign was announced Tuesday.

Celgene Corporation and the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) teamed up for the campaign, MS MindShift: A New View of MS, a national initiative that provides new perspective on multiple sclerosis.

MS Mindshift is aimed to educate about the critical role the brain plays in the disease and what people living with MS can do to keep their brain as healthy as possible, for as long as possible.

Ahead of World MS Day on May 30, Dr. Barry Singer, director of the MS Center of Innovations in Care at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis and Cathy Chester, who lives with multiple sclerosis.

Dr. Singer talked about the significance of MS across the county, affecting nearly 1 million people in the U.S. He said it's most commonly diagnosed in people between ages 20 and 50, and is two to three times more common in women than in men.

He also talked about the impact in Wisconsin, a state which has a high number of people with the condition.

Chester was diagnosed with MS in 1986. She talked about the importance of spreading awareness about MS through Celgene's MS MindShift campaign. The campaign puts the focus on the brain, and how shifting your focus up toward the brain today could change how you live with MS tomorrow.

People can visit MSMindShift.com to learn more about the campaign, the importance of brain preservation, and where the MS MindShift “Brain Bulb” Balloon is stopping.