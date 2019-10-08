Deep Bench: Keeping conversations going about mental illness

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week. While we all have mental health, when it comes to mental illness, that impacts a huge part of the population.

Dr. Brian Weiland, a psychologist at Behavioral Health Clinic in Wausau joined the Deep Bench on Tuesday.

He said the conversation about mental illness is important for society to have.

"What is the consequence if you don't talk about it?"

He said the same would be the case if you had a broken bone or another physical illness.

"If we don't keep that conversation going, then things don't get talked about, and then sometimes we notice very catastrophic consequences to that."

The best way to take care of your mental health, Dr. Weiland said, is to treat it the same way as physical issues.

"Having similar convestations with other people about your mental health, just how you're doing, how you're feeling," Weiland added.

Keeping it a part of our daily lives also is a big way to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness. Weiland said the laguage we use in our daily lives all contributes to adding to the stigma or reducing it.

"It really does come down to being very careful with our language, the same way you wouldn't call someone out on this or that or a preference they have about something," Weiland said. "Then that isolation occurs or withdrawal occurs."

When it comes to recognizing symtoms that something may be going on mentally, Weiland said the simplest thing you can do is recognize any changes in your mood.