Deep Bench: Importance of flu shot for older adults and those with chronic conditions

Flu season is far from over. In fact, most flu activity typically peaks between December and February, and activity can last as late as May.

JoJo O'Neal and Dr. Gupta discuss the importance of the flu vaccine for older adults and those with chronic conditions (WZAW photo)

While the CDC urges the public to get vaccinated by the end of October, experts agree that for those who haven’t gotten their flu shot by the holidays, it isn’t too late to get a flu shot in the new year.

On Friday, Dr. Payel Gupta, an expert in immunology and respiratory health joined the Deep Bench, along with JoJo O'Neal, an asthma patient.

Dr. Gupta said for those who may have put it off, recent flu activity trends emphasize the need for late season flu vaccination, especially for groups who are at increased risk of flu and flu-related complications, like adults 50 years of age and older and people living with chronic medical conditions.

"It not only protects you, but protects those around you," Dr Gupta said. "We've already seen 6,660 deaths in the U.S. from the flu this year alone, so it's a big deal."

She added that bout 70 percent of adults 50 years of age and older have one or more chronic illnesses such as heart disease, asthma or other lung disease, diabetes and cancer. When combined with the flu, these chronic medical conditions can become worse and cause serious illness, hospitalizations and even death. Directly, flu can worsen symptoms of respiratory disorders such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and can lead to pneumonia. Multiple studies have found an increased risk of heart attack and stroke in the first few days following a flu infection.

That’s why the American Lung Association and Sanofi Pasteur launched the MyShot campaign, empowering people ages 50 and older to take ownership of their health and ask their doctor about flu shot options that might be right for them.

O’Neal is a 55-year-old radio personality living with asthma. In 2017, she became sick with the flu, and it took her over 10 days to recover. During that time, she passed the virus on to her sister and niece. Now, she is making an annual flu shot a priority and wishes to educate others older adults to do the same.

"Prior to getting the flu, I had not taken the flu shot, and I don't want other people to go through what I went through," O'Neal said.

For more information, visit getmyshot.org