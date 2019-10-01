Deep Bench: ID Week brings together health professionals to discuss infectious diseases

ID Week is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, the HIV Medical Association, and the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society.

The annual scientific meeting of infectious diseases professionals focuses on present advances in basic, translational and clinical research with a focus on advancing science and improving patient care and providing the latest developments on key topics and issues.

Dr. Kristina Bryant is an epidemiologist at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, KY. She joined the Deep Bench on Wednesday.

"Research being presented at this meeting will affect your health or the health of someone you know," Bryant said.

She said doctors also learn practical information at the meeting that they can take home with them to use almost immediately to improve the care of their patients.

"We have a lot of important topics this year. There will be new information about flu vaccine and why it's so important for people to get a flu vaccine every year," she said. "We're going to be talking about antibiotic resistance and what infectious disease specialists are doing to combat antibiotic resistance by reducing unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions, particularly before dental procedures."

Dr. Bryant said they'll also share the latest on the measles outbreak.

ID Week runs October 2-6.