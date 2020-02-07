Deep Bench: How stress and burnout affects mental health

All of us have experienced stress. It surrounds us and comes from different angles in our lives, like work, family and finances.

Professional counselor, Rick Jass, explains how stress and burnout affects a person's mental health. (WZAW photo)

While there are different levels of stress, it can get to an overwhelming point that it begins to affect your mental health.

Rick Jass, a licensed professional counselor and president of Charis Counseling sat down with Holly Chilsen on Friday during NewsChannel 7 at 4. While it’s often difficult to see where one ends and the other begins, Jass said burnout is the accumulation of unchecked and built up stress over a period of time.

“The breaker flips. They shut down and their emotions become flat. They’re tired, they’re exhausted, they’re not sleeping well. Then they have the sense of hopelessness that’s things aren’t going to get better,” Jass explained.

But you can have stress without feeling burned out, because with stress, there is an end in sight. Burnout on the other hand becomes serious when you sink into depression. In fact, last year the World Health Organization categorized burnout as a mental illness.

Jass added that self-awareness is key to avoiding the stress leading to burnout. He suggested getting plenty of sleep, eating healthy and exercising to bring stress levels down.

Professional help is also available if your symptoms are not diminishing over time and gets to the point of depression.