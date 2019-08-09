Deep Bench: How relationships are affected when a loved one has a mental illness

Not only can mental illness be a struggle for the person living with it, but it can also take a toll on your husband, wife or significant other.

Photo: Pixabay

Judy Lemke, a licensed professional counselor from Behavioral Health Clinic in Wausau joined the Deep Bench on Thursday to discuss the impact.

"It can be very, very stressful," Lemke said.

She said it's important to see the symptoms as symptoms of the illness and not character flaws of the person who has the mental illness.

"If there's any sort of strife or stress already in the marriage or in the relationship, they just get amplified by the condition that the mental illness is presenting in the person," she added.

Lemke said the best way to ask for support, without sounding demanding, is to bring up the conversation about mental illness in general.

"Share what it is that you yourself are suffering from or what you are experiencing, what your diagnosis is and how long you've had that diagnosis," Lemke explained. "Asking if there are any questions your partner may have and be open and honest to the best of your ability."

On the flip side, Lemke said the best thing the person receiving that knowledge can do is get educated about the diagnosis.

When episodes of symptoms arise, Lemke said to not feel like you have to fix things, as the significant other to the person living with a mental illness.

"You need to be a listener, not an enabler," she said. "Ask what you can do for support. Don't be offended if the person can't give you anything specifically immediately. Reduce the stigma. Let them know you still love them and care about them."

Lemke also talked about the importance of the supporter to take care of themselves, so they don't let the perception of their loved one's reality to become theirs.

"You will have your highs and lows, but steadiness and believing in that person and just giving them their space when they need it, giving them the support that you can is the best thing you can do," Lemke advised.