Deep Bench: How parents can talk to their children about racism

Protests across the nation over the death of George Floyd are forcing parents to have some tough conversations about racism with their children. Dr. Brian Weiland, psychologist at Behavioral Health Clinic joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday, to discuss the best way to talk to your children about racism.

Photo: Twentyfour Students / CC BY-SA 2.0 | Photo: woodleywonderworks / CC BY 2.0

“I think we can have a very important conversation about these kinds of things here. Our children are very, very nervous. They see adults around them maybe worried or confused," Weiland said.

He explained that children don’t have the context or history to be able to understand all that surrounds matters having to do with race.

“A lot of times they’re left in the dark at having to formulate thoughts about these things on their own.”

Dr. Weiland said one of the worse things parents can do is ignore the topic.

“What we know from the science is that children as young as 18 months, they can differentiate the differences or knows the differences in skin color,” he said. “I think a lot of times, folks they tend to adopt a color-blind approach in which everybody’s the same.”

He explained that when we talk about all of us being the same, that means we’re saying we’re all treated the same, but Dr. Weiland said that's not the cases.

“I think that minimizes, unfortunately, the experiences of minority groups around us."

Dr. Weiland suggested to take an approach that celebrates our differences and to acknowledge the differences in skin color and in fairness.

He noted that there are some things parents should avoid when having this conversation with their children. He said one thing they need to be cognizant of is their child’s age. If they are very young, avoid in-depth conversations and images that could create issues that are separate from what you’re trying to get across.

“What we’re trying to get across is to educate and inform and bring up our children with an understanding and acknowledgment of oppression that minority groups experience, and so what we don’t want to do is create another trauma in the process.”