Deep Bench: How does the impeachment process work?

Only two presidents have ever been impeached -- Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. However -- neither was convicted by the Senate.

Professor Ed Miller discusses the impeachment process (WZAW photo)

So what happens in the process of impeachment in the case against President Donald Trump? NewsChannel 7's Holly Chilsen spoke to retired political science professor Ed Miller on Wednesday via Skype.

Miller referenced how the process can be different. "For example in the Watergate issue, which led to Nixon's resignation, he would have been impeached, they had a single committee. In this particular case, they've decided to use all of the other committees that are doing the investigations," he said. "In the Ukraine case, it will be the Intellegence Committee.

He said those committees will come up with charges before the full House will have to vote on it.

"It needs only a majority to impeach. To impeach means to indict, it doesn't mean to convict, and so some people get that confused."

The House will indict. If they have 218 votes, the Senate will then have a trial.

"At that trial, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will preside, and each side with present their arguments."

Miller said there's no telling how long this process could take, and there's a possibility that it won't even lead to impeachment of the president.

"There's some interesting issues on whether the Senate will be forced to have a trial or whether the majority leader will simply ignore the impeachment coming from the House," Miller added.

You can watch the entire discussion with Ed Miller by clicking on the video above.