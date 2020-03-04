Deep Bench: How child prevention laws prevent firearm accidents

Child access prevention laws are meant to protect children from accessing firearms by holding a parent or guardian responsible for the actions or potential actions a child takes with a firearm, and they are only on the books in half of the U.S.

The study, conducted by Boston Children’s Hospital, looked at firearm fatalities in children under 15 in states with varying levels of child access prevention laws – from those with the most restrictive laws in comparison to states with no restrictions at all.

Research and emergency physician, Dr. Eric Fleegler, spoke Wednesday about the study and measures that can significantly reduce the risk of harm to minors.

Fleegler said there many types of CAP laws ranging from simple recklessness laws to varying levels of negligence laws. With these laws, the gun owner, parent or guardian is subject to legal consequences should a child be provided with, use, gain access, or even possibly access a firearm.

“When we look across the United States, there are 25 states that have no laws whatsoever. There are nine states that have what are called recklessness laws. Recklessness law says if I as the gun owner hand my gun to a child and they hurt somebody, I could be held responsible.”

There are 16 states, including Wisconsin, that have negligence laws. They say if a child were to get access to my gun and hurt somebody, if they were just to get access and bring it school or access or if they could access it, then the owner can be held responsible.

Fleeger said the laws show that guns need to be stored properly, being unloaded and locked separate from the ammunition, so children are protected.

Results of this analysis spanned 26 years and was published in a paper on March 2, 2020 in JAMA Pediatrics. Fleeger added that the study was conducted to learn if the laws do enough to protect children from harming themselves or others with access of a firearm.

“When we looked at negligence laws, including Wisconsin, it looks like there’s a 13% reduction of pediatric fatalities. What that translates to, is if every state had some kind of negligence law, there would have been about 1,000 children who have not needlessly died.”

He added that if the states had the most stringent laws, even if a child could access a firearm or not and you’re held responsible, there would have been a 29% reduction, which is almost 4,000 children.